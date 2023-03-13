The first Farmers Market of the season drew a nice crowd to downtown Gainesville Saturday.
Gainesville’s Farmers Market runs one Saturday each month, March through December. The vendors sell anything homegrown or homemade. From plants to fresh produce to jams to various decor and knick-knacks, they bring a little bit of everything.
This past Saturday was the first market of the 2023 season. A few vendors had slow starts due to the weather, but by midday it was beautiful and plenty of people were out and about.
“We’ve had some busy moments,” said Lindsey Glidewell-Price of Glidewell Kitchen. “When the weather decided to have some sunshine, people started coming out a little bit more and bringing kids.”
“It’s great; it’s been turning out well,” said Stacy Sparkman from Granny and Pa’s Pecan Co. “Even when it was foggy outside, it was still pretty good. It’s a great little set-up.”
According to the other vendors, one business, Honeybee’s Cottage Bakery, had already sold out and left before our reporter could get there.
“I figured we might sell out, but we brought a lot. We have sold a lot though,” said April Glass for SevenWire Space Snacks. “It’s been good.”
There’s a good mix of new businesses and returning businesses this year with six new and 11 returning. More information about these vendors is available at facebook.com/GTXFarmersMarket.
According to Karley Simmons, the administrative assistant for the city of Gainesville, they are still looking for produce vendors, so if anyone is interested, contact her at KSimmons@cogtx.org.
The Gainesville Farmers Market is located at 215 W. Elm Street behind the Sonic on California Street. The next market will be April 15.
On non-market days, the Gainesville Farmers Market hosts a wide variety of food trucks and many other events are hosted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.