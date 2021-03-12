Get ready to leap into spring. It’s time to not only set your clocks forward an hour this weekend, but check those smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, fire officials say.
“It’s a simple and inexpensive way to ensure your family is protected and it may save a life,” Gainesville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger said.
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14.
Fire officials said the old saying “change your clocks, change your battery” isn’t as relevant anymore with more and more households having newer 10-year smoke alarms. So, they are now asking everyone to “change your clocks, check your batteries.”
Residents should change the batteries if necessary or install new smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors, according to Grimes-Sieger.
Smoke alarms, she said, do not last forever.
The fire department recommends replacing outdated smoke alarms with newer models featuring 10-year sealed lithium batteries. The manufacture date can be found on the back of the smoke alarm.
The National Fire Protection Association reports that 71% of smoke alarms that failed to operate had missing, disconnected or dead batteries, according to information provided by GF-R.
Three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in properties without working smoke alarms, officials said. With a working smoke alarm, the risk of dying in a home fire is cut in half.
Gainesville Fire-Rescue continues to partner with the American Red Cross to provide free smoke alarms for those who own their own home within the city limits and are either elderly, handicapped or on a fixed income, Grimes-Sieger said.
The program was suspended by ARC in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but has resumed for 2021. Those who need assistance may complete the form online at www.gainesville.tx.us/smokealarmor call 940-668-7777.
