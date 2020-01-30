Gainesville grads focus of new book

Two Gainesville graduates, one of them noted for his basketball prowess and business acumen, are profiled in a new book released this week.
Marlene and Spencer Hays made headlines worldwide when they donated more than 600 paintings to the French government in 2016, a few months before Spencer’s death in March 2017. The book, “You Can’t Build A Company” by TCU Press Director Dan Williams, describes the Hays’ life together and the principles Spencer followed as he rose from poverty to become majority owner of the Southwestern family of companies and a philanthropist.
At 15, Spencer Hays was one of four children when his family moved to Gainesville. The family didn’t have much, Gainesville resident and former classmate Mary Lou Leftwich recalled this week. She said she thought Spencer felt driven to help provide for the family.
Leftwich was in the same graduating class as Spencer and Marlene and remains close friends with Marlene, she said, who she met in middle school. She recalled spending time with the two of them during their senior year, when Spencer was named to Texas High School 3-A All-State team.
“It was just such a wonderful time to grow up in Gainesville,” Leftwich said.
In the book, Williams described Gainesville as the place where Spencer finally felt a sense of belonging.
“It gave him a sense of home and permanency that before, he had never really experienced,” Williams said by phone Wednesday. He’d been born in Ardmore, Williams explained, but the family had moved around some before his high school years.
After graduating from Gainesville High School in 1955, Spencer and Marlene got married and enrolled at Texas Christian University, where Spencer was recruited to sell books for Southwestern Publishing House. He eventually went on to become majority owner of the company and others in the Southwestern family of businesses.
Throughout his business career, Spencer followed 31 principles which “portray business practices that are far more compassionate than the predatory corporate practices so often depicted in the news,” Williams wrote. The author added the Hays’ life could not be understood apart from the principles they followed.
Williams said he conducted hours of research in Gainesville as he worked on the book, including poring over microfilm of the Gainesville Daily Register archived at the Cooke County Library. Two chapters are devoted to describing Gainesville and the Hays’ teenage years here.
“Aside from working with old microfilm? It was quite enjoyable,” Williams said of his time in Gainesville. “Spencer’s brother-in-law Bob Moss self-published his own book of reminiscences and I had read that before I went to Gainesville, so I had scenes of Gainesville from the 1950s in my mind from Bob’s book.”
“It was just enjoyable to drive around the square and up and down California [Street] like the kids used to do back in the fifties,” he added.
“You Can’t Build A Company” is available from TCU Press or online booksellers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.