Gainesville Hospital District board members voted Monday night to sell a rental property it has owned in Lake Kiowa for a little over two decades.
The board voted unanimously July 22 to sell the property at 100 Kiowa Drive West to 88 Land and Cattle LLC, which bid $415,000 and was the highest of two bidders, according to information provided to board members. Board member Jeff Isbell was absent.
The property consists of about 1.16 acres and includes a building with 6,022 square feet of rentable space, according to the resolution authorizing the sale. Nascoga Federal Credit Union is a tenant and also bid $405,000 for the property. Another space is currently vacant.
Board President Andy Anderson said the sale is part of the board’s larger aim to “not be a landlord.”
The winning bidder, 88 Land and Cattle, also owns an adjacent property with a gas station and business offices. Bill Hamilton, who’s listed as the company’s agent, is owner of Lake Kiowa Premiere Real Estate. He did not return a call seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.
Nascoga FCU CEO Don Wood addressed the board briefly during a public comment period at the meeting. He said the credit union had been a tenant at the property since 2010 and attempted to purchase the property twice.
Anderson confirmed the board had previously attempted to sell the property, but the board at the time hadn’t received bids it thought were acceptable. That was before he was elected to the board, he said.
“This time when we went in to sell the property, we realized we probably were not going to get what we thought we could get out of it,” Anderson said. So the board settled on a minimum it would accept, and “both bids came in above that minimum. So we chose the highest.”
Currently, the board receives $4,134 in monthly rental fees from the property. Were the vacant space rented out, rental revenue would be $5,959 per month, according to budget estimates presented to the board.
The hospital district has owned the property since 1997, according to county property records.
