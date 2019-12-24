The Gainesville Independent School District is asking the community to chime in on what the district should do for the future by taking an online survey by the Sunday, Dec. 29 deadline.
Gainesville ISD recently formed a Facilities Steering Committee, made up of community members and school district staff, to study facility conditions and needs to help the district prepare for the future.
To assist the Facility Steering Committee in gathering input from a variety of perspectives, the district has partnered with an independent polling firm to conduct a facilities survey. The survey can be found online at www.gainesvilleisd.org/facilitiessurvey.
“The perspective of our parents and community stakeholders is very important,” Superintendent DesMontes Stewart said in a news release from the district. “I hope you all will take a few minutes to participate in this survey. The information is valuable to helping guide the committee in the appropriate direction.”
Committee members have been evaluating the district’s enrollment projections, comprehensive building assessment and financial information in preparation of making a facility recommendation to the Gainesville ISD’s board of trustees, according to the release.
Results of the survey will be presented at the next FSC meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 8, 2020, at W.E. Chalmers Elementary School, 600 Radio Hill Road. The meeting is open to the public.
Additional information on the committee, such as previous meeting presentations and discussion notes, can be found online at www.gainesvilleisd.org/fsc.
