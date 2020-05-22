A 31-year-old Gainesville man accused of stealing cattle is out on bond, Cooke County Jail records show.
John Gilbert “Jacky” Davis faces a theft of cattle charge following an investigation conducted by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Troy McKinney, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon, May 22, from the cattle association.
Davis posted $10,000 bail Tuesday, May 19 — the same day he was booked in, jail records show.
The cattle owner was alerted of the alleged theft after a buyer at the Decatur Livestock Market noticed a familiar brand on 12 Longhorn crossbred cattle. The release states the buyer called the cattle's owner who said he did not consign his Longhorns.
The cattle owner had been leasing land to Davis, a man who had also been caring for some of the alleged victim's cattle, the release shows. The owner of the cattle knew Davis had “fallen on hard times” but didn't think he would resort to theft, officials said.
During the investigation, McKinney, along with Cooke County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Deputy Matt Pease, discovered Davis had stolen and sold more of the victim’s cattle, including 25 head at the Overbrook Stockyards in Overbrook, Oklahoma.
The alleged crime didn't stop once Davis was questioned, according to the cattle association's news release.
“At one point, Davis delivered 125 head of cattle to the Gainesville Livestock Auction, ordering them to be sold in the victim’s name,” the release shows.
McKinney was able to stop the sale, but the victim still had to pay charges for the cattle’s care until he was able to pick them up.
Davis turned himself in to the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office Monday, May 18, the release states.
McKinney said he wants to remind ranches how important a brand can be.
“If it hadn’t been for that buyer spotting that brand, we might have never known about, or been able to solve this costly crime,” McKinney said in the release. “There is no better way to help us identify your property than a brand.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.