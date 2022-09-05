Gainesville police have arrested a local man in connection with a homicide early Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Weaver Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday regarding a male subject laying in the parking lot who was not moving, according to an email from Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips.
“On officer’s arrival, they located an injured male, later identified as Mark Gaffney, 44 of Gainesville. Mark Gaffney was transported by E.M.S. to North Texas Medical Center and was pronounced deceased at 1:29 a.m. Jaleon Retauris Gaffney, 27, of Gainesville was taken into custody at the scene. Jaleon is the son of Mark,” Phillips stated.
Phillips said the investigation of this incident is still in the preliminary stages.
“It is important to note that a complaint, arrest, or indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” Phillips added.
Jaleon Retauris Gaffney was arrested and charged with Murder, which is a First Degree Felony. If found guilty, Jaleon Gaffney could be sentenced to term of imprisonment from 5-99 years or life. In addition to imprisonment, he could be fined up to $10,000.
The investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling 940-668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.