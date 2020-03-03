Thirty-eight-year-old William Randall Brannan was recently convicted in federal court on firearms charges, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown’s office.
Brannan was found guilty Friday, Feb. 21, of being a felon in possession of a firearm and on two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime following a weeklong trial before U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, the release from Brown’s office states.
Brown serves as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas.
Brannan reportedly discharged a gun in and outside of a Gainesville home while delivering methamphetamine in January 2019. He also attempted to intimidate others into returning meth he believed had been stolen from him, according to the release.
Brannan was found in Arlington on Feb. 28, 2019, and fled as law enforcement officers attempted to arrest him. He then led police on a high-speed chase before crashing the vehicle.
The make and model of the vehicle he was driving was not provided.
Officials said the gun used in the Gainesville shooting was found in the vehicle. Upon further investigation, law enforcement found out Brannan was a convicted felon and prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.
He was indicted by a federal grand jury March 14, 2019, according to the release.
Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said Brannan was a Cooke County Sheriff Office case and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives adopted the case from the CCSO.
He said the CCSO obtained the warrant and Brannan was arrested by officers with the Arlington Police Department on Feb. 28, 2019. He was then booked into their jail, Gilbert said.
“[U.S.] Marshals took him into custody from there,” Gilbert said.
Under federal statutes, Brannan faces up to life in federal prison at sentencing. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office, the release states.
“Brannan has a long criminal history, and continues to mix drugs, guns, and violence,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown in the release. “This conviction should keep him off the streets for a long time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.