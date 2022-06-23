A Cooke County jury found a Gainesville man guilty Tuesday of strangling his girlfriend.
Christopher McKinley Bowen, 37, was convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison for Assault of a Family Member or Member of Household by Impeding Breath or Circulation.
Bowen assaulted his girlfriend on Sept. 16, 2020 by strangling her in her vehicle during an argument, according to District Attorney John Warren. She was able to escape from the car and a good Samaritan picked her up and drove her to her parent’s home in Gainesville, where she called the police.
“We are pleased with the outcome of the trial. Given the seriousness of the offense and the Defendant’s history, we believe that this is a fair sentence handed down by the judge. Both the Investigator and the Paramedic testified that the injuries sustained were very serious and life threatening. The victim was very courageous to come and testify against her attacker. We appreciate the hard work of law enforcement in this matter,” stated Warren.
Warren called from the Gainesville Police Department and Cooke County EMS to testify, as well as the victim and her mother. Warren noted that Bowen has been to prison three previous times for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He has more than 10 felony convictions on his record.
Bowen was tried in the 235th Judicial District Court with Judge Janelle Haverkamp presiding. Warren and First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson served as prosecutors. Bowen was represented by Nancy Carlton of Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department investigated the offense.
