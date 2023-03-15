A semi-tractor trailer struck and killed a Gainesville man early Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Omar Serna, 47, of Mesquite was driving his 2022 Kenworth T860 on northbound Interstate 35 within Gainesville’s city limits just after 4 a.m. when he struck and killed Ozie Beason, 38, of Gainesville., stated Sgt. William Lockridge of the TDPS in a press release.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that vehicle 1 (Serna) was traveling north on I.H. 35 in Gainesville … Pedestrian 1 attempted to cross the highway in the path of vehicle 1. This is a ongoing investigation and no more information is available,” Lockridge stated.
Trooper Chris Glass of Cooke County DPS responded to the scene, and Beason was later declared dead there by Cooke County Justice of the Peace Jody Henry. The weather was clear and the road was dry, Lockridge added.
