The city of Gainesville and Gainesville Independent School District will each have two contested races this May.
All applications had to be in to the respective municipality by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. However, write-in candidates had until Tuesday, Feb. 16 to get their applications turned in.
Gainesville Hospital District also had people up for reelection to serve on its board of directors, but that election will be canceled since no one signed up to run against the three incumbents.
Early voting for area elections begins April 19. Election Day is May 1.
Gainesville Independent School District
The Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees has two contested races after two individuals decided to run against school board incumbents.
Joel Najera is challenging Place 4 board member Nathan Dempsey for his seat and Lenny Guillory is facing off with Place 5 board member Brad Cox for his position, according to Kay Neu, the administrative assistant to the superintendent’s office.
There were no write-in candidates, Neu said.
Each at-large position is for a three-year term.
A school board seat is a volunteer position which governs and manages schools within its respective district.
The school board holds a regular meeting at 5 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Gainesville ISD Administration building, 800 S. Morris St.
City of Gainesville
A mayoral and council race are set for the city of Gainesville come May.
Tommy Moore, current Ward 5 councilman, is vying for Mayor Jim Goldsworthy’s seat against Angela Williams, according to City Secretary Diana Alcala.
Should Moore, who has been on council since 2016, be elected mayor, council members will appoint someone to fill the remainder of his term, Alcala said.
And, in Ward 2, incumbent Brandon Eberhart is being challenged for his seat by Justin Thompson.
Eberhart was appointed in November 2019 to fill the seat vacated by former council member Steve Gordon.
Carolyn Hendricks’ Ward 1 seat and Ken Keeler’s Ward 4 seat were also up for election. However, only the incumbents signed up to serve.
There were no write-in candidates, Alcala said.
The mayor’s seat is at-large. You must live in the candidate’s respective ward to vote for them.
Council seats are two-year terms and are unpaid positions. They meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St.
Gainesville Hospital District
Shane Lee, Jeff Isbell and Lisa Westervelt's seats were up for election this May on the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors. The incumbents were the only ones who filed, according to Christy Daughtry, the hospital district board’s administrative assistant.
No one signed up as a write-in candidate, either, Daughtry said.
The at-large seats are volunteer positions that meet every other month to discuss the operations of the district. The posts are three-year terms.
Cooke County is divided into two hospital districts — Gainesville and Muenster. Muenster’s district covers the western one-third of the county, including Muenster, Rosston and parts of Myra and Era, according to hospital officials. Gainesville’s district makes up the other two-thirds.
