People were out and about over the weekend, celebrating Oktoberfest in Muenster and Depot Day in Gainesville. Each annual event lured thousands on Saturday. Oktoberfest featured German delicassies and music, while Depot Day attracted car lovers, fundraisers for local schools -- including the Gainesville High School Electric Red Dance Team serving candied apples, funnel cake and other refreshments -- and much more.
centerpiece
Gainesville, Muenster celebrate; busy weekend across Cooke Co.
- ANNA BEALL Staff Writer
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Moss sisters lend legs to Valley View football squad
- UPDATE: Arrest made over threats to Gainesville ISD buildings
- Gainesville stifles Farmersville
- Muenster, Collinsville win XC districts
- New outdoor burn ban for Cooke Co.
- Refinery Road Veterinary Clinic expands paw print for customers
- 2022-23 Muenster Elementary Student Council
- Oktoberfest celebrates 10 years in Muenster
- Football preview: Lindsay to host Era
- Pirates earn hard-fought win
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.