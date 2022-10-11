People were out and about over the weekend, celebrating Oktoberfest in Muenster and Depot Day in Gainesville. Each annual event lured thousands on Saturday. Oktoberfest featured German delicassies and music, while Depot Day attracted car lovers, fundraisers for local schools -- including the Gainesville High School Electric Red Dance Team serving candied apples, funnel cake and other refreshments -- and much more.

