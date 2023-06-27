An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Cooke County. Temperatures will range from around 100-109 this week with the heat index as high as 115.
City of Gainesville Emergency Management encourages everyone to do what they can to stay out of the heat, including the following tips:
Tips to beat the heat:
• Drink plenty of water
• Stay indoors as much as possible;
• Limit time outside to coolest part of the day;
• Wear light-colored breathable clothing;
• If outside, take frequent breaks in the shade;
• Never leave pets or children in hot vehicles;
• Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors, during midday heat, if possible;
• Check on family members, older adults and neighbors;
• Know the symptoms of heat illness: Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting and loss of consciousness;
• Call 911 if you suspect heat stroke.
