The Gainesville City Council approved an Election Day vote Tuesday on $2.8 million bond to possibly quiet down the city’s rail corridor.
The proposed Quiet Zone would prevent passing trains from blowing horns between Cole and Belcher streets.
“This has been requested by several people and two Gainesville citizens helped to pay for the quiet zone study that was completed in December 2021,” City Manager Barry Sullivan told the Register Monday via email.
“In order for the trains not to blow their horns, each crossing has to be changed. Cole and McCubbin crossings will be closed. Belcher, Scott, Broadway, California, Main, Garnett and Moss streets will be restriped.”
Signage, channelized medians and curbs/gutters will also be added. The bond would be paid off with an increase of approximately $0.0146 on the tax rate, according to Sullivan.
“The total amount that we would be able to issue up to as $2.8 million. This is based upon a study we completed in December of 2021, so earlier this fiscal year. We are placing this on the Nov. 8 ballot,” explained Sullivan at the city council meeting. “The total cost to the taxpayer, this will cause up to a 1.4 cent increase in the tax rate to pay this indebtedness off, if we issued the whole $2.8 million, and it came in at a 5% interest rate.”
Sullivan then went on to explain how they got their numbers.
“The quote was a little over $2 million… but that was in December 2021. With inflation, our costs have been going up 25 to 30 percent, depending on what you do, and at what time you do these things. Concrete right now — if you can find it — is very expensive, and when I say ‘If you can find it,’ it takes us weeks to get something planned, and then they get canceled, because I can’t even guarantee them,” said Sullivan. “So with what this would cost, we’d have concrete and asphalt and possibly some utilities, but with all the cost we did a 30 percent increase for from when the study was done until now for inflation, that came to 2.67 million, and then you have to have some because you have also issuance costs, you have to pay different banks, you have to pay your financial advisors, you have to pay your bond attorneys, and there’s just flat banking fees as well. So with all of that, $2.8 million.”
The city council would like to emphasize that the money has not been spent yet, and it is up to the people of Gainesville to vote on Nov. 8 if they want to go through with the bond for the quiet zone.
“This would be up to the voters if they wanted this, because we’ve had a lot of input from people that want a quiet zone,” reiterated Sullivan. “And with that, now we’re putting it to the voters to see if the voters want a quiet zone or are willing to pay for a quiet zone.”
TAX RATE
The council discussed the property tax rate to be set for fiscal year 2023, which begins Oct.1. Council members scheduled public hearings on the tax rate and the city’s 2023 budget for Sept. 6.
“Staff recommends a tax rate of 62.39 cents, which is approximately five cents lower than the current tax rate. This will be above the no new tax rate, but below the voter approved right,” explained Sullivan.
“… Fuel has come back down, but we did work in a higher fuel budget than usual because we were looking at almost getting close to $6 diesel. That’s what it was looking at just a couple months ago. If you all remember, it was over $5 for diesel, and so that includes those. Hopefully, we won’t need that, but because of what we were seeing at the time when we were going through the budget, we thought it was prudent to make sure we had enough funding “Like I said, this is under the voter approval rate, but over the no new tax rate and it is lower than the inflationary rate, but also, it reduces the overall tax rate by about five cents.”
OTHER BUSINESS
A bid was approved from Prater Electric for the MTS and Emergency Generator Quick Connects Project.
“This project came in under budget, and we will be using the ARPA funds that we received from the federal government to pay for this,” explained Sullivan. “These quick connects will go on three of our locations so we can quickly connect generators in case there is a mass power outage and we need those to operate to keep our system alive.”
The council also approved extending the Bank Depository Agreement with First State Bank in Gainesville, making it two more years before the city of Gainesville has to go out for bids.
Councilmember Michael Hill, who is also a teacher at Gainesville High School, commended Chief of Police Kevin Phillips and the emergency services department on their active shooter program they held Friday for Gainesville ISD staff.
“You did a fantastic job explaining it, you kept it lowkey, and you responded extremely well to the questions that were asked,” said Hill. “On behalf of the council, I’d just like to say thank you for representing the city very, very well.”
