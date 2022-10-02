Gainesville Fire Department is hosting a series of events, including the local National Night Out. That event, co-hosted by Gainesville Police and Fire departments, will be Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 6-8 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center.
This is a chance to meet local firefighters, take engine tours and interact with the Sparky Robot and Sparky the Fire Dog. There will be family friendly activities for all ages to engage with Gainesville Police Department and Gainesville Fire Department.
The Flame-Out clowns will educate elementary students with interactive fire prevention skits held the week of Oct. 10 at St. Mary’s Elementary, Chalmers Elementary and Edison Elementary schools in Gainesville. GFD will host the fire safety simulated smoke house at Depot Day Oct. 8, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Farmer’s Market for children to learn how to practice a fire escape.
There is no charge for this interactive learning experience.
Fire Prevention Week
The Gainesville Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, which runs Oct. 9-15.
Gainesville Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace it.
“It’s important to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different,” said GFD Public Information Officer Tamara Grimes Sieger. “Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out as seconds count during a fire to save lives.”
Fire escape planning tips
• Make sure the plan meets the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities;
• Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home. Check the batteries or install smoke alarms with 10-year batteries;
• Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily;
• Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from the home where everyone should meet;
• Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night. To find out more, contact the Gainesville Fire Department at 940-668-7777, Ext. 5734, email gfd@gvps.org or visit fpw.org and sparky.org.
