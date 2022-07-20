The Gainesville Police Department was contacted Monday by the Texas Department of Health Zoonosis Division about a wild fox found dead in Leonard Park.
Rabies testing was inconclusive, according to Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips.
The fox was sent to the Texas State Laboratory in Austin for rabies testing, but results were inconclusive due to decomposition.
The Gainesville Police Department wants to remind people how to guard against rabies exposure. Tips include:
• Keep your pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance immediately and contact a Gainesville Animal Control Officer.
• Teach children not to touch or handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic. Never feed or touch wild animals even if they appear friendly or injured.
• If you observed an injured animal, an animal acting strangely, or a wild animal in an unsafe location for the public, please contact the Gainesville Police Department for assistance.
• Prevent bats from entering any space inside a home, church, school, or any other building where they could potentially have contact with humans or pets.
• Anyone who is bitten or scratched by a wild animal should seek medical attention and contact the Gainesville Police Department.
To contact the Gainesville Police Department or Gainesville Animal Control Officers, call 940-668-7777.
