The 2022 Battle of the Badges had a strong turnout at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Building this past Tuesday. This annual blood drive is hosted by Gainesville Emergency Services to encourage people to come out and donate blood to help those in the community, with a competitive twist. Each donor can vote for either the Gainesville Fire or Police Department, determining who gets bragging rights for the upcoming year.
“The Police Department won this year’s battle of the badges by a narrow margin. Congrats to the PD,” said Tamara Sieger, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Gainesville and one of the main organizers of the event. “As we both have said, the true winners are the recipients of the donated blood in our community.”
Carter Blood Care collected 42 whole blood units and eight red cell units, for a total of 50 units of blood that could affect over 130 lives. There were also 11 first-time donors. Throughout the day, three buses sat in the public safety building parking lot, each equipped for up to four donors at a time.
This event comes at a crucial time of year with blood drives being held less often in the summer, and as such, blood supply is incredibly low.
“The need is high because of the summer months; the high schools are usually our greatest helpers throughout the year, so we do take a little dip in the summer times,” said Yolanda Alsides, a consultant and event organizer with Carter BloodCare. “Communities around the North Texas area step in, such as Gainesville Fire and Rescue, and help us during these times. We really especially need them.”
The next blood drive at the public safety building is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Award Presentation
Sieger and the Gainesville Fire and Police were recognized for their aid in organizing blood drives and being a supporter of Carter BloodCare.
“So in 2021, we were still having issues with hosting blood drives, because the COVID, and one of the things that Tamara [Sieger] did was help us collect convalescent plasma, which at the time we needed readily for our COVID patients, and she stepped up and helped us not only in this community in Gainesville, but throughout North Texas, including Tyler. So thank you for doing it. Because of that we saved even more lives. So in 2021, in total, you helped us save 337 lives …,” said Alsides in the presentation.
