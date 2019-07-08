Gainesville police net 2 on drug charges

Two men posted bail Saturday, July 6, after they were reportedly caught by Gainesville police with various types of drugs, according to Cooke County Jail records.
Around midnight Saturday, July 6, an officer with the Gainesville Police Department stopped a white 2002 Toyota Camry in the 2200 block of North I-35 after observing a traffic violation, department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said.
Police did not indicate what type of traffic violation had occurred.
During the stop, the driver was identified as Jose Rodriguez Cabral, a 21-year-old Garland resident, McClinton said. The passenger was identified as Antonio Martinez Cabral, an 18-year-old Lewisville resident.
While speaking with the vehicle’s occupants, the officer reportedly detected an odor of marijuana inside the Camry.
A probable cause search of the Camry found .20 grams of cocaine, five Adderall pills, 13 Butane Hash Oil-Tetrahydrocannabinol cartridges, 38.8 grams of marijuana, 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and one Oxycodone pill, according to information provided by McClinton on Monday, July 8.
Rodriguez Cabral was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 – cocaine, a state jail felony; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 – Adderall, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 – BHO/THC, a second-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, McClinton said. In addition, he was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Martinez Cabral faces charges of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 – methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 – Oxycodone, a state jail felony; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. McClinton said he was also issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rodriguez Cabral’s bonds totaled $32,000, jail records show. Martinez Cabral’s bonds totaled $22,000.
Police did not say if the two are related.
