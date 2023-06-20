86-Year-Old Gainesville Senior Had Wish to Attend Family Reunion Granted
Joyce Blakely, a resident of Gainesville, had her wish to attend her family reunion granted, thanks to national nonprofit Twilight Wish Foundation.
Blakely, 86, is a widow and lives on her own. She wished to attend her family reunion as she hadn’t seen many of her family members in over 10 years. Blakely had always been very independent and involved in many activities, but since she no longer drives, often feels isolated.
When Blakely was younger, she was involved with Bucknard Orphanage for many years and was instrumental in coordinating holiday home visits for the children there. In addition, Blakely taught special education and children’s Sunday School for many years.
Her wish was granted June 11 when she was picked up in a limousine, along with her children, and driven to her reunion in Lone Oak, Texas. Jerry Doyle of Veteran’s Executive Limousine Service drove Blakely and her family to the reunion free of charge.
Twilight Wish Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization whose mission is to honor and enrich the lives of seniors through intergenerational Twilight Wish celebrations. For more information, visit www.twilightwish.org or call 215-230-8777 ext. 104.
