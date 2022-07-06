Stanford House celebrated its 30th anniversary Tuesday with hot dogs, music and fun.
This event was originally scheduled for February, but had to be postponed due to bad weather.
“We had to cancel our event because of the ice that day, and we didn’t know exactly what kind of event we were going to have,” said Nancy Brannon, the director of Stanford House. “We decided to just have a casual event… set the event up around the Fourth of July.”
It was a community effort in making the event possible.
“Commissioners Adam Arendt and Jason Snuggs offered to do hotdogs, the grilling and they furnished the hotdogs,” said Brannon.
“All of the local Home Hospice, Angels Care; there’s somebody here from the local hospital; somebody provided the chips, I believe from Wesley House and Wheeler House. All of the facilities that deal with older people here have contributed to today.”
Stanford House is a senior activity center that was built due to the kindness of Mattie Bell Stanford.
“Mattie Bell left her estate for this building to be built and left money to have the building constructed,” explained Brannon. “There’s no fee, and that was part of Mattie Bell’s proviso as well, that there would never be a fee charged…We have to raise money year-to-year to keep the doors open, but we want to keep this open and pay it forward.”
Since its development, Stanford House has been a social hub for many seniors in the community, being a place for activities as well as just being social.
“A few years ago, there was a guy that went here, he’s not able to get out anymore… he told me when he was still coming, ‘This place literally saved my life. After [wife] died, if I hadn’t had a place to go be with other seniors, I’d have just sat in that house, and I’d probably be dead too by now,’ but he had a place to come where he felt welcome, where other people had been through the same things that he was going through,” said Brannon. “I think it’s crucial that people, older people, have a place to go after they retire, so they don’t just sit down and quit.”
With that goal of keeping seniors involved, Stanford House hosts a variety of events, from bereavement support groups, to physical activities like the hula and shadowboxing classes, to mental and creative activities like quilting and a ukulele class.
Stanford House also hosts community events for other non-profits needing a place to meet.
“We’re proud of the facility and we want to keep it vital,” said Brannon. “We want it to be of service to the community, particularly the part of the community Mattie Bell was concerned about, which was the 55 and older.”
