Noah’s Ark animal shelter reached capacity last week, which has volunteers hoping Gainesville citizens will step up and make new homes for over 20 dogs and cats.
The shelter cannot accept any animals from the community until that happens.
“For us to be deemed a non-kill shelter, we don’t kill anything that is adoptable, so anything that’s adoptable will stay here until it’s adopted,” said Ariel Easlon, who works at Noah’s Ark. “So [when we’re at capacity], we can’t bring in animals, so when the public finds something we have to have them venture out to other avenues.”
While Noah’s Ark accepts animals from the public, it also takes in animals from animal control with the city of Gainesville. It has to take in animals from the city — whether it’s at capacity or not.
“We have to accept them, and it just kind of puts stress on us because they may have owners or they may not; we don’t really know how long their time with us here will be,” said Easlon. “When our kennels are completely full, unfortunately, we have to make tough decisions then. So we reached out to the public to ask them, ‘If you or your friends or family members, anybody wants an animal, now is the time to save a life.”
Last weekend, they halved adoption fees to encourage people to adopt, and while some were adopted, creating some room, there are still many animals to take care of.“ We have gotten some out, we’ve gotten a lot of cats out,” said Easlon. “A few of our long-term residents got adopted, so it works in its own way.”
ABOUT NOAH’S ARK
Noah’s Ark got started in 2006 at their location at 2501 N. Weaver St. to help animals in Gainesville find forever homes.
“The owner of Independence Equine and Small Animal Clinic here in town started the shelter, and with donations it has blossomed over the years,” said Easlon. “We take in all the animals that are strays, any animal that doesn’t have a home, whether it be found through the public … or through animal control with the city.”
Once an animal is brought in, staff and volunteers get to work trying to find an existing owner in case the animal is just lost, or finding the animal a new owner.
“We house them, feed them, water them, and we try to find the owners,” said Easlon. “But if we cannot we will fully vet them so they get spayed and neutered, microchipped, all their vaccinations and rabies shot, and then we adopt them out.”
People wanting to adopt are encouraged to come out to the shelter and meet the animals.
“Whether a cat or kitten or puppy or large dog, we pretty much always have those options on hand,” said Easlon. “We find what people want and what would best fit their home and we go from there … maybe you are interested in something and then after talking to you we might have a better option for you.”
While the need is great, staff and volunteers make sure that people are sure of their decision so the animals can go to the right home.
“It’s not something you have to do that day. If you come in … you don’t have to adopt that day,” said Easlon. “Bring in more family members, bring your pets from home to meet the animal; it’s not something that you are rushed to do, but any interest in any animals is always appreciated.”
Even if Noah’s Ark doesn’t have the right fit for a household on a specific day, new animals are coming in almost constantly.
“We never know what is going to come in throughout the day,” said Easlon. “I’ll have it next week, next month, the next day; it’s always good to just check in with us.”
Adoption fees are $50 for cats and $100 for dogs, and that helps cover all of the medical treatment.
“I know in other states the adoption rates will be like $200 to $500, so definitely the $50 and $100 is pretty reasonable,” said Easlon. “Still we get asked all the time to lower our adoption rates, so sometimes we do events [with lower fees] to appease everybody.”
There are also plenty of opportunities to foster animals and volunteer, and the staff is willing to find what works for you.
To learn more, visit https://noahsarktx.com/ contact/ or call 940-665-9800.
