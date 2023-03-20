Frank Buck Zoo celebrated its namesake’s 139th birthday Tuesday.
“His birthday is actually not for a couple of days [on Friday],” said Zoological Director Susan Kleven. “But because we’re so busy during spring break, this day seemed good weather-wise for us and a good time to fit it in.”
Admission for the day was $2 a person, much lower than the usual $7.50 for kids and $9 for adults.
“We celebrate with the lower admission, which is a significant saving,” said Kleven. “Then at 1 p.m. we sang Happy Birthday to Frank Buck … and cut cake and handed out cake and invited people to celebrate with us.”
Zoo staff and guests were grateful for the beautiful day, especially after heavy rain caused the zoo to flood toward the end of last week.
“We’re very prepared because this is not the first time that we faced this,” said Kleven. “We have very detailed plans and are proactive. We came in the evening when it looked like the river was coming up and moved a lot of animals to high-ground areas by our flooding protocol.”
After the rain stopped, the staff got to work on getting everything back to normal.
“The next morning, we came in and we were glad that we had moved the animals; there was quite a bit of water standing at the bottom of the zoo,” said Kleven. “We were able to borrow from another city department; they brought over a six-inch pump and helped us pump out what was at the bottom of the zoo. We were closed for two days because there’s quite a bit of cleanup that follows water coming up, a lot of sludge and things like that. Then we reopened on Sunday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.