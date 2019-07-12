Authorities have identified the 2018 Callisburg High School graduate whose body was pulled from Lake Texoma in Grayson County over the Fourth of July weekend.
On Friday, July 13, Grayson County Game Warden Bryan Newman confirmed 19-year-old Colter Huff was the man whose body was recovered by the game warden dive team Sunday, July 7, near where he drowned north of Rock Creek near Sheppard Air Force Base Recreation Annex.
Huff was not wearing a life jacket when he fell off a kayak “pretty close” to the Cooke County line on Friday, July 5, according to a previous report by the Register.
According to a Facebook page titled “Candle Light Prayer for Colter Huff,” there was a prayer vigil held in the CHS grad’s memory at the lake on Wednesday, July 10.
The Sheppard Air Force Base Recreation Annex is a campground for military including those who are active, retired, reservists or part of the National Guard.
