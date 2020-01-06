Ever wonder what a Texas game warden does? Grayson County Game Warden Daron Blackerby will discuss the roles of a game warden at a “Second Saturday” presentation from 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 in the visitor center at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge.
Game wardens enforce hunting and fishing laws and water safety. Blackerby will have his patrol truck on display and possibly a game warden’s patrol boat, along with antlers and other small items, according to information from the Friends of Hagerman NWR, which sponsors the monthly presentation series.
Blackerby has been a game warden for 12 years, spending his first decade in Denton County before transferring to Grayson County.
OTHER EVENTS
Hagerman NWR will host a number of other events in January at the visitor center.
The Outdoor Crew at Hagerman NWR will meet Tuesday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 25, to spruce up the refuge’s trails and trim and remove brush. Email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for details or to join the crew, which meets the first Tuesday and fourth Saturday of each month.
An Early Bird Guided Walk is planned for 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Master Naturalist Jack Chiles will lead the walk, which will begin at the visitor center, weather permitting. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars. The walk is free and open to the public.
“Refuge Rocks” for ages 5-10 will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and will focus on winter at the refuge. To sign up, call the refuge at 903-786-2826 or visit www.friendsofhagerman.com/contact.
The photo club and the nature journaling club will both have their meetings at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The topic for the nature journaling club is to be determined.
GARDENERS SOUGHT
Hagerman NWR is seeking volunteers to help add plants, weed and mulch the refuge’s butterfly garden as needed on Wednesday mornings. Volunteers for the butterfly garden need to provide their own tools and gloves. Ages 18 and up, or 16 and up if accompanied by a parent or other responsible adult volunteer, are welcome. Volunteers get first dibs on thinned plants and access to seeds and cuttings for propagation. For details, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com.
For more information on any refuge events or volunteer opportunities, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com or call Patricia Crain at 940-391-5135. Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge is at 6465 Refuge Road near Sherman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.