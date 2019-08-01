Gas prices are continuing to fall.
Average gas prices for the Sherman-Denison area dropped 11 cents per gallon this past week, AAA Texas announced Thursday, Aug. 1, in its Weekend Gas Watch. The average cost of unleaded fuel is $2.41 a gallon compared to last week’s average cost of $2.52 a gallon. One year ago, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel was 17 cents more at $2.58 a gallon.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.47 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas – four cents less than Thursday, July 25, and 18 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.64 per gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.31 per gallon.
While demand for gasoline remains strong, regional gasoline stock levels are still able to meet demand, according to the travel agency’s news release. Every Texas metropolitan area surveyed by AAA saw pump prices decline or remain the same week-to-week. This is the second straight week that retail gasoline prices have fallen in the Lone Star State.
“Gas prices are down slightly compared to last week as millions prepare to hit the road for end-of-summer road trips,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, in a news release. “Drivers can save on fuel by downloading the AAA mobile app to help them find the cheapest gas in their area.”
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.72, which is three cents less than July 25, and 15 cents less than the price per gallon one year ago, according to AAA Texas.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
