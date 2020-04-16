Gas prices in the Texoma region fell once again this week, albeit less drastically, according to a report released Thursday by AAA Texas.
Prices in the Sherman-Denison metro area landed at $1.19 on average as of April 16, down 4 cents from last week’s $1.23 average, according to the travel agency’s Weekend Gas Watch. Still, this week’s average remains the cheapest in the state and is $1.39 lower than area prices were at this same time last year, the gas price roundup shows.
All told, Texoma gas prices have plummeted 69 cents in the last month, down from a $1.88 average on March 12, previous Register reports show. Area prices had already dipped to become the cheapest in the state by the beginning of March.
Statewide, prices are averaging $1.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, 6 cents less than the same day last week and $1.01 less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $1.82 per gallon.
As stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines remain in place, the statewide average pump price has plummeted to the cheapest level since February 2016, an AAA analysis shows. At a national level, gasoline demand is still just below 5.1 million barrels per day, or nearly half of the demand a year ago, according to the latest U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
On Sunday, April 12, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus, led by Saudi Arabia, announced historic global crude productions cuts — nearly 10 million barrels per day in May and June. However, the price for domestic crude oil has mostly slumped since the announcement, which will likely continue to push gasoline prices cheaper.
“Gasoline prices have been on a steady decline around the Lone Star State since late February,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “And while the crude oil production cut is historic, it’s likely to not have an immediate impact on pump prices given the ongoing impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on crude oil prices and gasoline demand.”
As of Thursday, Texas has the 11th least expensive gas prices in the country, while Wisconsin has the lowest statewide average at $1.26 and on the U.S. mainland California carries the highest average at $2.84.
Refinery utilization dropped to 76% in the Gulf coast region last week. In the last 20 years, the lowest level the Texas statewide average dropped to was $1.02, which was set on December 26, 2001.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.