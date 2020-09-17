Texoma drivers saw gas get cheaper again this week as regional averages fell five cents.
A gallon of unleaded gas was selling for an average $1.71 in the Sherman-Denison metro area, AAA Texas announced in its Weekend Gas Watch released Thursday, Sept. 17. That’s the cheapest in the state, down from last week’s $1.76 average. It’s also 56 cents lower than the average of $2.27 at this time last year.
Statewide, prices are averaging $1.86 per gallon this week, three cents less than on the same day last week and 45 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $1.97.
With the unofficial summer driving season finished, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas dropped for the third week in a row. The demand for fuel across the country is below levels at this same time last year, which is helping to push gasoline cheaper, an AAA analysis indicated. Retail gas sales are down 16% compared to this time last year, according to Oil Price Information Service. Also, pump prices could continue to trend cheaper as winter blend gasoline is reintroduced into the market as early as this week.
“After the lowest summer gas price average for Texas drivers in 16 years, cheaper fuel continues to flow, even with tropical weather interrupting the oil and gas industry in the Gulf once again,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. "Prices are dropping due to lower than normal gasoline demand as COVID-19 concerns remain and summer driving season is winding down.”
Industry experts will keep an eye on the impact of tropical system Sally’s aftermath. But in the meantime, drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, tying with Mississippi for lowest price in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Prices were up to date Thursday morning using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m.
