Gas prices in the Texoma region have fallen to an average $1.71 per gallon, AAA Texas announced Thursday, March 19, in its Weekend Gas Watch.
The average cost for a gallon of unleaded fuel in the Sherman-Denison metro area dropped 17 cents from last week’s $1.88 average, the gas price roundup showed. This week’s average is the lowest in the state and is 63 cents lower than the $2.34 average at the same time last year.
Statewide, prices are averaging $1.91 per gallon, 10 cents less than on the same day last week and 42 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.11.
Prices at the pump continue to drop amid the lack of agreement between Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC countries to cut production and concerns about the coronavirus toll on global demand.
Drivers in the Lone Star State are seeing big savings at the pump as Texas hasn’t had a statewide gas price average of $1.91 a gallon since January 2019.
Across the U.S., while pump prices are cheaper, many Americans are driving less as school is canceled and many people are working from home. Less demand in the coming weeks could push pump prices even lower if supply increases, according to an AAA analysis.
“As demand falls for oil and gasoline, prices are plummeting at the pumps,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “Concerns about the impact on gasoline demand from coronavirus, and disagreements regarding oil production between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, have been major factors which have pushed prices down.”
Year-over-year, regional stocks are sitting at a deficit. Typically, that could push gas prices more expensive, but it’s likely motorists in the region will see cheaper gas prices in the week ahead due to market uncertainties associated with the coronavirus, according to AAA Texas.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.