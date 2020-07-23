Gas prices dropped in the Texoma region this week as regional gasoline stocks built up and national demand for fuel fell, AAA Texas announced.
The agency’s Weekend Gas Watch showed prices for unleaded fuel fell six cents from last week to land at $1.80 per gallon as of Thursday, July 23. That’s 75 cents lower than the $2.55 average at this time last year, AAA Texas indicated.
Statewide, gas prices are averaging $1.90 per gallon, or two cents less than on the same day last week and 62 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.15 while drivers in the San Antonio are paying the least at $1.79 per gallon.
Pump prices around the Lone Star State are slightly less expensive from last week due to an increase in regional gasoline stocks and U.S. demand falling by nearly 100,000 barrels a day, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. Analysts suggest market volatility, at the moment, is low.
That means drivers could expect to see little price movement over the next few weeks, barring any major impacts to refinery operations from tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico.
“While the summer driving season is underway, many drivers have not yet returned to their normal routines as COVID-19 concerns remain,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “It appears gasoline demand has tapered off from the beginning of the month, which could mean slightly less expensive prices at the pump.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking fifth lowest in the country. Only nine other states are paying below $2 a gallon on average.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
