Gas prices in the Texoma region dropped to their lowest level in months, remaining the state’s cheapest on average this week.
The price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in the Sherman-Denison metro area dipped another nine cents to land at $1.88, AAA Texas announced Thursday in its Weekend Gas Watch. That’s down from $1.97 last week and about 39 cents below the $2.27 average at the same time last year.
Statewide, gas is averaging $2.01 per gallon, the travel agency indicated — nine cents less than the same day last week and 25 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.22 per gallon.
The Texas statewide gas price average has not been this low since mid-February 2019, according to the Weekend Gas Watch. A lack of agreement between Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC countries to cut production and concerns about the coronavirus have caused crude oil prices to plunge, forcing retail gas prices to new 2020 lows, an AAA analysis shows.
“Gas prices usually increase in the spring due to an increase in demand and lower supply, but this year drivers could continue to see lower prices amid concerns over the coronavirus and impacts to global demand,” AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said in a press release.
Regional stock levels have steadily declined for several weeks. However, with crude oil prices making up 60% of what drivers pay at the pump, if they continue to remain lower, motorists will likely continue to see savings when filling up.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
