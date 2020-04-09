Gas prices drop further with low demand not seen since 1960s

Gas prices dropped to an extraordinarily low $1.23 average in the Texoma region this week, reaching the state’s lowest average for a metro area.
A gallon of unleaded fuel cost drivers 9 cents less this week, on average, in the Sherman-Denison metro area, AAA Texas announced Thursday, April 9, in its Weekend Gas Watch. This week’s average is over a dollar cheaper than the $2.47 average recorded in Texoma at this time last year, the travel agency indicated.
Statewide prices are dropping, too, and landed at $1.63 per gallon on average this week. That price is seven cents less than the same day last week and is 86 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $1.88. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.89, which is eight cents less compared to the same day last week and 86 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
On the week, pump prices continued to push less expensive with gasoline demand registering at its lowest point since spring of 1968, an AAA Texas analysis showed. The latest Energy Information Administration weekly report puts demand at nearly 5.1 million barrels per day — a nearly 52-year low — and it’s likely to push lower as Americans are urged to stay at home.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on March 31 issued an executive order closing schools until May 4 and requiring businesses to limit operations to those that provide essential services. Abbott also ordered people to minimize social gatherings and in-person contact except where essential.
“Drivers in the Lone Star state haven’t seen gas prices this cheap in four years,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “Gasoline demand continues to decline as many people adhere to shelter in place orders. Market analysts will be watching to see if the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries will agree on a crude oil production cut today and what that could do to gasoline prices.”
In addition to crude oil, market analysts are also watching refinery rates. The U.S. refinery utilization average is down to 76%, a low not seen since October 2005. In the Gulf Coast region, the latest data shows a rate of 82% which is the lowest since March 2013.
Given the drop in crude oil and gasoline demand, which is expected to push even lower, refineries are reducing production in hopes this could help to balance the amount of gasoline supply in the country.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
