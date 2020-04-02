Gas prices are in free fall statewide and Texoma area drivers are seeing the cheapest fuel in Texas, AAA Texas announced Thursday, April 2.
In its Weekend Gas Watch, AAA Texas indicated the average in the Sherman-Denison metro area had fallen another 18 cents this past week to land at $1.32 for gallon of unleaded fuel. That’s $1.19 lower than the area’s average at this time last year, the travel agency announced, and while Texoma has the state’s lowest average price it’s not alone in seeing gas prices plummet.
The statewide gas price average is $1.70 per gallon this week, 10 cents less than the same day last week and 78 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $1.94.
All Texas cities surveyed by AAA now have regular unleaded price averages below $2 per gallon. The statewide gas price average, $1.70 per gallon for regular unleaded, has not been this low since January 2016. The national gas price average also dropped below $2 per gallon for the first time since 2016.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.97, which is 10 cents less compared to this day last week and 72 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
AAA expects gas prices to push cheaper by at least another quarter in April. The decline is due to COVID-19’s chilling effect on the global economy and the crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to an AAA analysis.
Crude has plummeted to around $20 a barrel — a closing price not seen since 2002. For the last 52 weeks, crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) has averaged $56 per barrel.
“Until crude oil prices and gasoline demand increase, cheaper gas prices are likely here for the foreseeable future,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “Today, motorists can find gas for $1.99 or less at 68% of gas stations across the country. AAA expects gas prices to keep dropping as cheap crude combines with the realities of people staying home and less demand for gas.”
COVID-19 is not impacting the U.S. gasoline supply. The U.S. has an unusual amount of winter-blend gasoline still available for this time of year, causing the Environmental Protection Agency to extend the sale of winter-blend past the May 1 deadline to May 20. The agency said it would continue to monitor and may extend the waiver again.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.