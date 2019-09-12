Average gas prices in the Texoma region inched up another penny this week, AAA Texas announced Thursday.
In its Sept. 12 Weekend Gas Watch, the travel agency noted the average cost of a gallon of unleaded fuel rose to $2.23 in the Sherman-Denison metro region, up from $2.22 the same day last week.
Still, prices are about 36 cents less than the average at this time last year, AAA Texas data indicated. On the same day last year, the average price per gallon for area drivers was $2.59.
Statewide, drivers are paying $2.27 per gallon on average, two cents less than on the same day last week and 34 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland and Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.50 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.16 per gallon, according to an AAA Texas press release.
While prices are dropping, it’s possible some areas could see slight increases at the pump in the coming days due to fluctuation in gasoline stocks, according to an AAA analysis.
Demand for retail gasoline is beginning to lower across the region with the end of summer driving season, however exports to areas outside of the U.S. are causing supplies to be at their lowest point for this time of year since 2015.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
