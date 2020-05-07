Gas prices started inching back up in the Texoma region after weeks of falling demand due to the coronavirus, AAA Texas announced Thursday in its Weekend Gas Watch.
The travel agency’s May 7 roundup showed Sherman-Denison area stations selling unleaded fuel for an average $1.22 per gallon, up five cents from $1.17 on average last Thursday. That’s the lowest average of any Texas metro area, according to an AAA Texas press release, and reflects prices averaging $1.32 cheaper than at this time last year.
Statewide, prices averaged $1.50 per gallon for unleaded fuel, the same as last week and $1.11 less per gallon compared to the same day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average a $1.75 per gallon.
Before the coronavirus outbreak, statewide pump prices had not dropped to a $1.50 average since 2009. The average dipped to its lowest point this year on May 4, landing at $1.49 per gallon, according to the release.
Prices could fluctuate in the coming weeks as gasoline demand increases in the region as Texas and other states begin to reopen, an AAA analysis indicates. Since prices went up in other states, Texas regained a spot on the travel agency’s list of states with the top 10 cheapest gas prices. The Lone Star State sits at No. 6 currently.
“Demand for gasoline is on the rise, and that could mean a price increase at the pump for drivers in the coming weeks,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in the release. “However, gasoline demand levels remain far below last year’s figures, and that’s helping keep gas prices cheaper year-over-year.”
Gasoline demand increased to around 6.7 million barrels per day, according to the latest report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That’s up from the nearly 5.9 million barrels per day the week prior. The EIA also reports refinery utilization remained flat at 75% in the Gulf Coast region last week. At the national level, refinery utilization is also flat week-over-week coming in at 70%.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
