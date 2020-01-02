The new year brought higher gas prices to the Texoma region.
AAA Texas announced Thursday that the average price jumped 13 cents for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the Sherman-Denison metro area, from $2.14 last week to $2.27 as of Thursday, Jan. 2.
That’s also up 47 cents from the $1.80 average price at the same time in 2019, according to the travel agency’s Weekend Gas Watch.
This week’s statewide average in Texas is $2.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, seven cents more compared to the same day last week and 36 cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.56 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.20 per gallon.
A year-end spike in road trip travel due to the holidays helped to push the national average more expensive on the week, an AAA analysis indicated.
Several states, including Texas, saw gas prices increase in the last week. However, market analysts suggest spikes in gas prices should be short-lived.
According to the Energy Information Administration, regional gasoline stocks remain healthy, and the EIA is measuring regional refinery rates at 96%.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
