Texoma’s average gas price jumped 12 cents over the past week, AAA Texas announced Thursday, Dec. 12.
In its Weekend Gas Watch, the travel agency showed the average price of a gallon of unleaded fuel rose to $2.25 in the Sherman-Denison metro area, up from $2.13 last Thursday. That’s also 29 cents higher than the $1.96 average on the same day in 2018.
Statewide, prices are averaging $2.24 per gallon, two cents more than on the same day last week and 16 cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.47 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.14 per gallon, according to the travel agency’s gas price roundup.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.57, which is four cents less when compared to the same day last week and 13 cents more than the price per gallon at the same time last year.
Gasoline stocks have steadily been increasing in recent weeks, paving the way for cheaper gas prices in several Texas cities and across the country.
“A healthy supply of gasoline is causing prices in many Texas cities to decrease, however the statewide average is two cents more per gallon compared to this day last week,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas corporate spokesperson, said in a press release. “Gasoline stocks are expected to continue to grow and drive gas prices even cheaper for many Texans through year-end.”
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.