Texoma drivers are watching gas prices rise again this week, but that’s because of climbing crude oil costs, an AAA Texas analysis shows.
Regular unleaded fuel is averaging $2.12 per gallon in the Sherman-Denison metro area, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch released Thursday, Feb. 11. That’s up seven cents from last week’s $2.05 average and is 20 cents above the $1.92 average at this time last year.
The statewide average is $2.20 per gallon of regular unleaded, four cents more than on the same day last week and 12 cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.47 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least.
Gas prices keep increasing as the price for a barrel of crude keeps rising, according to an AAA Texas press release. Market analysts say this reflects optimism about COVID-19 vaccines renewing demand later this year and oil production cuts by members of the Organization for the Petroleum Exporting Counties. Demand for gasoline is still much lower than this same time last year, and regional supplies are back to levels not seen since August.
“COVID-19 concerns continue to keep gasoline consumption lower than this same time last year,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in the release. “However, the crude oil market is betting on renewed demand later this year, and this is causing crude and, in turn, pump prices to go up.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking second lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
