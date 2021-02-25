Although roads lost their snow cover this week, drivers in the Texoma region now face another hurdle – rising gas prices.
Prices in the Sherman-Denison metro area rose 21 cents this week to land at $2.38 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel Thursday, Feb. 25. That’s up from the $2.17 average Thursday last week and is 22 cents more than the average price of $2.16 per gallon at this time last year.
The statewide gas price average is $2.40 per gallon, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That’s 16 cents more than on the same day last week and 24 cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.58 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.33 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.68 as of Thursday, which is 11 cents more when compared to the same day last week and 21 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
While many Southern refineries are returning to production after last week’s winter storm, the impact is still being felt in drivers’ wallets. Market analysts expect the rising trend to continue due to the weather’s effect to the oil and gas industry coupled with oil market optimism about COVID-19 vaccines renewing demand.
Week-to-week demand, however, was down significantly across the U.S. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports demand for gasoline fell to 7.2 million barrels per day across the country, the lowest level since late May.
The last time the Texas statewide gas price average reached $2.40 was in August 2019.
“Refineries are recovering from last week’s wicked weather,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “Still, with demand reportedly down and fuel supplies healthy, gasoline prices are likely to rise for several days to come in the wake of the storm’s impact to production.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
