Gas prices didn’t change this week for Texoma drivers, AAA Texas announced Thursday.
According to the travel agency’s Weekend Gas Watch, prices averaged $1.86 in the Sherman-Denison metro area for a gallon of unleaded fuel. That’s unchanged from last week and is 65 cents lower than the $2.51 average seen at the same time last year.
Statewide, prices are averaging $1.92 per gallon, or four cents more than on the same day last week and 60 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year, according to a July 16 press release from AAA Texas.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.17 while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $1.84 per gallon.
On average, drivers around the nation and in Texas are filling up with the most expensive gas since mid-March, according to gasprices.AAA.com.
Still, drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking sixth in the country. Only nine other states are paying below $2 a gallon on average.
Market analysts attribute the gradually rising cost to relatively steady demand for gasoline and crude oil prices rising slightly. Regional gasoline stock supply dropped to levels not seen since mid-April, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.
“Pump prices are creeping back up around the Lone Star State, and around the country, with demand relatively steady over the past few weeks and crude oil prices slowly rising,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in the release. “However, demand for gasoline has leveled off, even after the Independence Day holiday weekend.”
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
