Gas prices are up another seven cents in the Texoma region, but they remain under $2 a gallon on average, AAA Texas announced Thursday.
Prices are averaging $1.86 per gallon of unleaded fuel in the Sherman-Denison metro area, the travel agency indicated in its Weekend Gas Watch for July 9. That’s up from $1.79 on average last week, but is still 66 cents lower than the $2.52 average at this time last year.
Statewide, drivers are paying $1.88 per gallon on average, a penny less than on the same day last week and 59 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Abilene, Midland and Odessa are paying the most on average at $1.99 while drivers in Victoria are paying the least at $1.79 per gallon.
This week marks the first time in more than two months that the Lone Star State’s weekly gas price average has dropped. AAA market analysts note the minor change comes as regional gasoline stocks build, plus around the U.S. demand for gasoline is relatively weak compared to this same time last year.
This week’s subtle price change could be due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in some areas across the U.S., which may cause some Texans to reconsider outings, an AAA analysis indicates.
“AAA forecasts that most people in our region of the country will choose the car over any other mode of transportation if traveling this summer,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “While most people will drive, demand for gasoline may fluctuate in the coming weeks due to reports that coronavirus cases have increased in some states, which could impact pump prices.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking fourth in the country. Only 11 other states are paying below $2 a gallon on average.
