Gas prices in the Texoma region held steady this week as the statewide average fell to the lowest level in more than a decade.
Prices in the Sherman-Denison metro area averaged $1.17 per gallon of unleaded fuel as of Thursday, April 30, unchanged from a week ago but $1.44 less than the average at this time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
Statewide, prices are $1.50 per gallon on average, the travel agency announced Thursday. That price is three cents less than the same day last week and is $1.12 less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $1.76 while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least.
The statewide pump price average for a gallon of regular unleaded now sits at the cheapest level since January 2009, according to an AAA Texas analysis.
Downward pressure on pump prices is likely to continue due decreased demand and high gasoline stock supplies, according to analysts. However, some states, such as Texas, could see minimal fluctuation at the pump in coming weeks if demand jumps as some businesses are given the green light to reopen.
Another factor market analysts will be watching is the impact of the crude oil production cut agreement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries earlier this month. OPEC+ producers agreed to reduce output by about 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June this year.
“COVID-19 has destroyed demand for gasoline for well over a month,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “This has allowed oil prices to plummet to historical lows at times in April, and gas prices have slid to prices not seen in more than 11 years in the Lone Star State.”
Refinery utilization increased slightly to just under 75% in the Gulf Coast region last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. Typically, April sees regional refinery rates in the 90% range. At the national level, refinery utilization sits at 70%.
U.S. gasoline demand rose to 5.9 million barrels per day last week. That’s up from the nearly 5.3 million barrels per day the week prior but still an extremely low rate compared to last April’s 9.45 million barrels per day average.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
