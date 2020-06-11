Though gas prices are up 11 cents in the Texoma region this week, the area is seeing some of the nation’s cheapest fuel prices, AAA Texas announced Thursday, June 11.
Drivers in the Sherman-Denison metro area are paying $1.70 on average for a gallon of unleaded fuel, the travel agency indicated in its Weekend Gas Watch. That’s up from an average of $1.59 per gallon last week. However, it’s still 54 cents below the average at this same time last year, when gas was $2.24 per gallon on average, according to the gas price roundup.
Statewide, prices are averaging $1.80 per gallon, or 14 cents more than on the same day last week and 61 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $1.92 while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $1.70 per gallon.
Despite rising pump prices, Texans have not seen gas prices below $2 per gallon at the start of June since 2005 and have some of the cheapest prices in the country this week, an AAA analysis indicated. In a press release, AAA Texas stated the Sherman-Denison area has the fourth lowest gas price average of any metro area in the U.S.
As crude oil prices trend higher and gasoline demand increases, Texans are likely to see gas prices push more expensive, but this summer is still expected to be cheaper than last, analysts say.
The trend of rising fuel prices is similar across the country, as the national average climbed above $2 per gallon for the first time on June 5.
“Demand for retail gasoline continues to rise forcing pump prices up for drivers,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in the release. “While gas prices are increasing, Texas has the fifth lowest gas price average of any state in the country.”
U.S. gasoline demand continues to show increasing strength. The Energy Information Administration’s latest reading shows a 4% weekly increase at 7.9 million barrels per day, which is roughly 2 million barrels less than at this same time last year.
However, it is the highest demand level since states began issuing stay-at-home orders in mid-March.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
