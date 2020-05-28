Gas prices rose another six cents in the Texoma region this week as local restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic continued to relax.
Drivers in the Sherman-Denison metro area are seeing the lowest prices on average in the state, with unleaded fuel going for $1.55 per gallon, AAA Texas announced in its Thursday, May 28, Weekend Gas Watch.
That’s up from $1.49 last week and is the fourth straight week that prices have risen since bottoming out in late April as oil prices crashed. Still, area prices are 88 cents cheaper than at this time last year, the travel agency noted.
Statewide, prices are averaging $1.64 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, four cents more than the same day last week and is 88 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $1.86.
After dropping to a low of $1.49 earlier this month, the statewide price has increased 15 cents, but is still significantly less expensive than the end of May 2019, an AAA analysis said. The more expensive pump prices can be attributed to fluctuations in crude and demand.
In the past week, crude oil hit its highest price point – nearly $34 per barrel – since the Trump Administration declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency and many states started implementing stay-at-home restrictions. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued stay-at-home orders at the end of March that he allowed to expire at the end of April.
While demand has been increasing since the end of April, it is down 28% compared to the first three weeks of May last year.
“With many states and local officials easing restrictions surrounding COVID-19, gas and crude oil prices have been on the rise,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release. “However, the pandemic still has caused demand levels to sink much lower than in recent history.”
Gas prices are sharing a similar story at the national level. After hitting to a low of $1.76 in April, the national gas price average is pennies away from reaching the $2-per-gallon mark, according to the travel agency.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
