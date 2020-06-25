Texoma drivers keep seeing gas prices rise, though they remain 50 cents cheaper than at this time last year, AAA Texas announced Thursday.
The Weekend Gas Watch for June 25 showed Sherman-Denison motorists paying $1.83 on average for a gallon of unleaded fuel, up 12 cents from last week. However, gas cost $2.33 per gallon on average for the same day last year, according to the travel agency.
Statewide, gas is averaging $1.89 per gallon, or seven cents more than on the same day last week and 48 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in the Abilene, El Paso, Midland and Odessa areas are paying the most on average at $1.98 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.80 per gallon.
Demand levels for gasoline are likely to ebb and flow in the coming weeks as people continue to be cautious about travel, an AAA analysis indicates. As a result, pump prices will likely continue to increase, but at a slower rate through the end of the month.
“Gas prices remain on an upward trend, but drivers continue to save as the statewide gas price average has remained below $2 per gallon for more than 100 consecutive days,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release.
This week, Texas has the sixth lowest gas price average of any state in the nation. After a few weeks of stock builds, the Energy Information Administration reports the South and Southeast region saw a draw of just under 1 million barrels per day. Total stocks dropped down to 90.8 million barrels, which is still a significant 10 million barrel surplus, according to the AAA analysis.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
