Gas prices in the Texoma region have fallen even further just in time for holiday travelers.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded fuel fell to $2.17 in the Sherman-Denison metro area, AAA Texas announced Thursday in its Weekend Gas Watch. That’s eight cents below last week’s average, the travel agency indicated, though it remains 27 cents above the $1.90 average at this same time last year.
Statewide, gas prices are averaging $2.23 per gallon as of Dec. 19, a penny less than last week but 20 cents more per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.45 while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $2.14 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.55, which is two cents less when compared to the same day last week and 18 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
As the weather turns colder, people tend to drive less and suppliers see lower demand for gasoline, an AAA analysis indicated. That’s driving gas prices down. However, in the lead-up to the holidays, gas stations may see a spike in demand because of the anticipated record-breaking travel volume. Analysts don’t think it’ll be enough to impact retail prices substantially, though, as gasoline supplies remain healthy.
Regional gasoline stocks have been consistently building since the beginning of November, according to AAA Texas. The trend is expected to continue into the new year and bring even cheaper gas prices for motorists in the region.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
