New changes are being proposed for the Texas Department of Transportation’s I-35 expansion project through Valley View.
A come-and-go style public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Bob Andrew Agricultural Science Center in the 700 block of Lee Street in Valley View to present new information about how the project will interface with the BNSF railroad tracks, according to a news release from TxDOT.
“After long negotiations with BNSF Railroad, the Texas Department of Transportation has had to step back from moving the railroad tracks through Valley View,” the release from TxDOT spokeswoman Adele Lewis says.
TxDOT will not realign the BNSF tracks as previously planned.
According to an archived Register report, the I-35 expansion project included the widening of I-35 from Farm-to-Market Road 3002 in Cooke County to Mile Marker 3 in Love County, Oklahoma, updating the roadway to current design standards and providing congestion relief for expected future traffic increases. Officials previously said those improvements would require the relocation of a portion of the BNSF rail line through the city of Valley View.
More than 200 people attended a public meeting in September 2017 about some of the proposed BNSF realignments at the Bob Andrew Agricultural Science Center, according to a previous Register report. At that meeting, area residents expressed their concerns about TxDOT’s proposals.
The news release from Lewis says the state will no longer need the right-of-way purchases proposed with regards to the tracks as outlined at previous public meetings.
Lewis previously told the Register that the agency plans to widen I-35 from four lanes, two in each direction, to six lanes. The ultimate goal is to construct an eight-lane interstate, she said.
The project will be broken up into phases and the first portion is scheduled for letting in February 2021.
Lewis said the first stretch of roadwork, which is expected to cost $213 million, runs 1.4 miles south of Spring Creek Road to one-fifth of a mile south of U.S. 82.
