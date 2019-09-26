The Gainesville Area Visual Arts organization announced winners this week of its 2019 Fall Art Exhibition recently held in the Santa Fe Depot Museum in Gainesville.
Show chairman and GAVA President Joe Conner said the show is an expression of art that the whole community rallies behind.
“A few years ago we asked the local businesses to get involved by selecting their favorite art and providing awards,” she said. “Little did we know how the business community would embrace the idea, but they have and proved how much Cooke County is truly behind the arts.”
Business awards
Winners of awards sponsored by local businesses included:
First State Bank Best of Show: “Ring-Necked Pheasant Cock” by Jim Connell
Weekly News of Cooke County Artistic Excellence Award: “Stronger Than Yesterday” by Joe Conner
Edward Jones Russell Family Award: “Indelible” by Troy Vaughn
Horizon Award for Technical Excellence: “Great King Rat” by Jade Conner
Door To Wellness Family Chiropractic Pizzazz Award: “Serene Approval” by Daniel Orr
Door To Wellness Family Chiropractic Second Fiddle Award: “Nature’s Bounty” by Dale Adkins
PenTex Energy Award for Artistic Excellence: “Final Moments” by Chance Kirby and “The Signal” by Dale Adkins
Landmark Bank Mark Landrum Award for Local Art Appreciation: “Captain Lashley” by Jeanie Duff
EIKON Award for Spectacular Art: “She is Clothed in Strength and Dignity” by Tina White
Nortex Communications Innovative Award: “Alexis” by Kim Ward
First United Bank Spend Life Wisely Award: “Finished for the Day” by Chance Kirby
KD Interiors Design starts with ART and Art is Design Award: “Alexis” by Kim Ward
Muenster State Bank Excellence in 3-Dimensional Art Award: “Captain Lashley” by Jeanie Duff
GAVA awards
The people’s choice awards went to “Iris” by Carolyn Harper and “Boom” by Pam Ingham.
GAVA also gave out show awards in contemporary, traditional, 3-D and photography/digital art as well as a theme award.
First place winners included “Old Man in the Fur Coat” by Joe Conner for contemporary art; “Maybe Tomorrow” by Jennifer Foreman for photography/digital art; and “Retired Road Warrior” by Darrell McEvers for 3-D art, according to a list of winners posted to GAVA’s website.
The “Feel the Power” theme award was awarded to “One Nation, Under Demagogue(s)” by Chrissy Croninger.
This year’s GAVA judge Shawn Storer had a tough time selecting this year’s winners out of the 135 entries, according to a GAVA press release.
The full list of winners including raffle winners is posted to GAVA’s website at gainesvilleareavisualarts.org. A slide show of all the art is also available there.
GAVA expressed in a press release its thanks to the judges for their time selecting the winning artists.
