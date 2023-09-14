Gainesville Area Visual Arts Fall Art Exhibition ends Sunday at the Depot in downtown Gainesville.
The art show is free to the public and will be open 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Show winners were announced last weekend:
Traditional
First — Larry Hamilton - Jack, It’s Time for Recess
Second — Place Rebecca J. Jones - The Nickel Song
Third — Place Tina White - Child of Ancestors
Honorable Mention — Curtis Gander - Hey Sugar; Carol Belcher - Greeting the Dawn
Contemporary
First — Young Kim - Secret
Second — Chloe’ Lloyd - Soul
Third —Aza Smith - Playing Doctor
Honorable Mention — Sally Struck - In Stitches; Joe Conner - Don’t Play Me
Photography/Digital
First — Karen Frederick - Wash Away the Fear
Second — Christiane Schmidt - Hat Off!
Third —Bobby Hogsed - Looking Forward
Honorable Mention — Jennifer Tuggle - Play at the Lake; Brandi Wolff - Forty-Two
Three Dimensional
First — Place Joshua Bradley - Canary Wood Vase #67
Second — Kathy Dickerson - “Let’s Play”
Third — Curtis Frederick - Bully or Bullied
Honorable Mention — Robin Perkins - Shiva - U; Ruthie Partin - Revival
Breaking the Mold Deaver Award
Rebecca J. Jones - Busy Bee
Raffle winners
This year’s raffle features a digital painting by Milchanowski, a watercolor by Retha Bond, an abstract acrylic by Ashley Holder and a photograph by Christiane Schmidt.
The raffle art is on display during the art show and tickets are 1 for $5 or 3 for $10 – Buyers choose which piece they’d like to win and the four winners will be announced Sunday afternoon.
Anyone who’s interested in becoming involved with Gainesville Area Visual Arts should visit https://www.gainesvilleareavisualarts.org/contact_us, email gavainformation@gmail.com or write to P.O. Box 495, Gainesville, Texas, 76241.
