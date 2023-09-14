GAVA 2023 fall show
Gainesville Area Visual Arts Fall Art Exhibition ends Sunday at the Depot in downtown Gainesville.

The art show is free to the public and will be open 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Show winners were announced last weekend:

Traditional

First — Larry Hamilton - Jack, It’s Time for Recess

Second — Place Rebecca J. Jones - The Nickel Song

Third — Place Tina White - Child of Ancestors

Honorable Mention — Curtis Gander - Hey Sugar; Carol Belcher - Greeting the Dawn

Contemporary

First — Young Kim - Secret

Second — Chloe’ Lloyd - Soul

Third —Aza Smith - Playing Doctor

Honorable Mention — Sally Struck - In Stitches; Joe Conner - Don’t Play Me

Photography/Digital

First — Karen Frederick - Wash Away the Fear

Second — Christiane Schmidt - Hat Off!

Third —Bobby Hogsed - Looking Forward

Honorable Mention — Jennifer Tuggle - Play at the Lake; Brandi Wolff - Forty-Two

Three Dimensional

First — Place Joshua Bradley - Canary Wood Vase #67

Second — Kathy Dickerson - “Let’s Play”

Third — Curtis Frederick - Bully or Bullied

Honorable Mention — Robin Perkins - Shiva - U; Ruthie Partin - Revival

Breaking the Mold Deaver Award

Rebecca J. Jones - Busy Bee

Raffle winners

This year’s raffle features a digital painting by Milchanowski, a watercolor by Retha Bond, an abstract acrylic by Ashley Holder and a photograph by Christiane Schmidt.

The raffle art is on display during the art show and tickets are 1 for $5 or 3 for $10 – Buyers choose which piece they’d like to win and the four winners will be announced Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who’s interested in becoming involved with Gainesville Area Visual Arts should visit https://www.gainesvilleareavisualarts.org/contact_us, email gavainformation@gmail.com or write to P.O. Box 495, Gainesville, Texas, 76241.

