Gainesville Area Visual Arts will award over $6,100 in prize money for the 2023 GAVA Fall Art Exhibition Sept. 10-17 in four categories – Traditional, Contemporary, 3D and Photography/Digital Art.
The art show is free to the public and will be open 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. weekends and 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. weekdays. The Opening Reception and Awards was Saturday at the Depot in downtown Gainesville.
The public can judge the 2023 Fall Art Exhibition with the People’s Choice Award tool. The winning artist gets $50 for Michaels, a ribbon and a certificate.
This year’s raffle features a digital painting by Milchanowski, a watercolor by Retha Bond, an abstract acrylic by Ashley Holder and a photograph by Christiane Schmidt. The raffle art will be on display during the art show and tickets are 1 for $5 or 3 for $10 – Buyers choose which piece they’d like to win and the four winners will be announced Sept. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.