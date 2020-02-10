Gainesville Daily Register Sports Editor Patrick Hayslip was once again recognized with the highest honor for sportswriters awarded by the Register’s parent company, representatives of parent company CNHI LLC announced Monday, Feb. 10.
CNHI accorded its Sportswriter of the Year award to Hayslip for 2019. He received the same award in the annual company contest for 2017.
In this cycle, Hayslip’s work was judged out of sports submissions from 46 papers across the country eligible for the Division III honor.
Judges recognized Hayslip’s skill in writing about athletes as people. They praised Hayslip’s coverage of Gainesville baseball standout Dylan Burnett’s choice to enlist in the Marines and his profile of Muenster shortstop Jonathan Wheeler as the athlete slugged it out over the summer in hopes of a scholarship.
Publisher Lisa Chappell praised Hayslip’s efforts.
“I’m very proud of Patrick and the work that he has done,” Chappell said. “He’s very deserving to be recognized in this manner and we are lucky to have such a quality sportswriter for the Register.”
CNHI recognizes winners in three divisions — one each for large, medium-size and small newspapers. Division III, the small newspapers division, comprises the company’s largest awards division.
The Register staff as a whole was named a finalist in CNHI’s award category for social media use. Sarah Einselen, the Register’s editor and general manager, was named a finalist in the video of the year and digital innovation categories.
The awards were given as part of the company's “Best of CNHI” annual contest, which covered articles, multimedia and social media posts published in 2019. Entries were judged by a panel of CNHI editors, one publisher and the company’s senior vice president of content and digital operations, according to Bill Ketter, chairman of the judging committee and senior vice president of news at CNHI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.